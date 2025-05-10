ENG
Wounded occupier commits suicide by detonating grenade under himself, losing his head. VIDEO

A wounded Russian committed suicide on the battlefield in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the occupier's self-destruction was recorded by a Ukrainian drone. The footage shows that the explosion shattered the invader's head.

