Wounded occupier commits suicide by detonating grenade under himself, losing his head. VIDEO
A wounded Russian committed suicide on the battlefield in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the occupier's self-destruction was recorded by a Ukrainian drone. The footage shows that the explosion shattered the invader's head.
