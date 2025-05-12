ENG
Language conflict in Dnipro: "It annoys me when people speak Ukrainian here. I hate Banderites! F#ck off". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian-speaking man expressing complaints against a Ukrainian-language company and swearing obscenely.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the incident took place in Dnipro.

"Dnipro. This one came up with claims against people who spoke Ukrainian," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Strong language!

