Soldiers of 5th SAB strike enemy infantry, artillery, motorcycle, fortifications, and communications systems. VIDEO
Fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade have struck enemy infantry, artillery, a motorcycle, fortifications, and Russian communications systems.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
