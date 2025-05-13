ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB strike enemy infantry, artillery, motorcycle, fortifications, and communications systems. VIDEO

Fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade have struck enemy infantry, artillery, a motorcycle, fortifications, and Russian communications systems.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

