Ivan Franko Group drone operators hit occupiers’ tank, howitzer, ammo trucks, and communication equipment. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the Ivan Franko Group unit in the Donetsk region hit a howitzer, ammunition trucks, and enemy communication and command systems.

The soldiers also eliminated enemy infantry and destroyed a Russian tank, Censor.NET reports.

