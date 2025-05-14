Defense Forces continue active operations in Kursk and Belgorod regions — we are defending Ukraine’s border preemptively, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, confirmed that the Defense Forces are continuing operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"I want to commend our soldiers. This is especially important right now. Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered reports on the frontline situation — across all directions. Over a hundred combat engagements take place daily. The most intense fighting is on the Pokrovsk direction and other directions in the Donetsk region. We are continuing our active operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions — defending Ukraine’s border preemptively.

But all these combat actions are not our choice. This is our defense — a defense against the occupier. All the answers to why this war began and why it continues — they’re in Moscow. How the war ends depends on the world. Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings. Tomorrow — in Türkiye," Zelenskyy emphasized.

