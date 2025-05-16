Ukrainian artillery and drones destroyed column of Russian armoured vehicles near village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery and drones destroyed a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles that was moving to assault the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
