Ukrainian artillery and drones destroyed column of Russian armoured vehicles near village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery and drones destroyed a convoy of Russian armoured vehicles that was moving to assault the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

