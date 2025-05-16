Occupiers, motorbikes, and ATVs destroyed: 92nd SAB repels enemy attack in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

On the morning of May 15, soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) named after Ivan Sirko repelled an enemy assault by Russian forces in the Kharkiv direction.

This is stated on the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, on the morning of May 15, the enemy launched another assault supported by armored vehicles, large numbers of infantry, as well as motorbikes and ATVs.

However, Ukrainian defenders responded decisively: the enemy hit minefields, sustained losses from artillery fire, and was taken out by drone strikes.

Ukrainian forces also effectively destroyed enemy equipment in the air.

The units of the 92nd Assault Brigade operated in a coordinated and professional manner. The video captures how it all unfolded.