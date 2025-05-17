4 340 6
National Police fighters destroy enemy in plantations, ruins and shelters in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
In the Toretsk direction, fighters of a unit of the unmanned systems battalion of the Khyzhak patrol police brigade conducted precision strikes against the occupiers
The enemy in this area is constantly trying to gain a foothold in landings, ruins and shelters. However, Ukrainian pilots are destroying the enemy on the move, in positions and even inside the equipment, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password