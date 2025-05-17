National Police fighters destroy enemy in plantations, ruins and shelters in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, fighters of a unit of the unmanned systems battalion of the Khyzhak patrol police brigade conducted precision strikes against the occupiers

The enemy in this area is constantly trying to gain a foothold in landings, ruins and shelters. However, Ukrainian pilots are destroying the enemy on the move, in positions and even inside the equipment, Censor.NET reports.

