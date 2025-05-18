Enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV is taking place in Vatican. VIDEO

The ceremony of the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV continues in the Vatican. Among the guests are President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

About 250,000 pilgrims and more than a dozen world leaders gathered in St Peter's Square, including President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US Vice President J.D. Vance, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prince Edward of Great Britain.

The presidents of Israel and Argentina, Yitzhak Herzog and Javier Milei, as well as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also arrived at the Vatican.

On 8 May, American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the name Leo XIV.