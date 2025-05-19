Air strike on location of occupiers who were running along shore with inflatable boat. VIDEO
A Ukrainian pilot destroyed the occupiers' location in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, the recording of the air raid shows that a few minutes before the attack, a group of Russians took an inflatable boat out of the room and launched it.
"Occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region. An air strike on a cluster of Russian occupiers," the post reads.
