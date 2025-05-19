Occupiers from same Russian army unit speak about their ethnicity: "Chukchi, Yukaghir, Nanaian, Yakut… We’re fighting for Russia, but there’s not a single ethnic Russian among us". VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which each occupier from one unit calls out his or her ethnicity in turn.

As reported by Censor.NET, most of the occupiers are from Russia’s Eastern Siberian regions — Chukchi, Yukaghirs, Nanaians, and Yakuts.

"This is how we fight for Russia - there are no Russians here!" concludes one of the Russian invaders.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed 18 enemy shelters, 3 trucks, 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" cannon, and 10 occupiers. VIDEO