Occupiers’ armored vehicles burning, hideouts destroyed after strike by fighters of 5th SAB. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighters of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed enemy armored vehicles, hideouts, and infantry.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

