Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy vehicle, two surveillance cameras and three Russian positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Border guards of the 4th Kharkiv Detachment in the Kharkiv region destroyed an enemy vehicle, two surveillance cameras and three enemy positions using FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

