1 522 0
Border guards destroy two Russian ammunition depots and drone control post in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Hart" Brigade continue to strike enemy forces in the Vovchansk direction. Drone operators and mortar teams carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy strongpoints. In particular, "aerial hunters" from the strike UAV company "Furia" destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a drone control post.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password