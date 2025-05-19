ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6236 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 522 0

Border guards destroy two Russian ammunition depots and drone control post in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Hart" Brigade continue to strike enemy forces in the Vovchansk direction. Drone operators and mortar teams carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy strongpoints. In particular, "aerial hunters" from the strike UAV company "Furia" destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a drone control post.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Enemy reconnaissance drones Merlin-VR and Supercam shot down by Signum air defense drone operators. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9845) State Border Patrol (1248) elimination (5655)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 