Border guards from the "Hart" Brigade continue to strike enemy forces in the Vovchansk direction. Drone operators and mortar teams carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy strongpoints. In particular, "aerial hunters" from the strike UAV company "Furia" destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a drone control post.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

