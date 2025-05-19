ENG
Our defenders strike equipment, antennas, fortifications, positions, and areas where Russian troops were concentrated. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Shkval" command post carried out drone strikes on enemy equipment, antennas, Wi-Fi bridges, fortifications, positions, and areas where enemy troops were concentrated. The soldiers also intercepted nearly a dozen enemy UAVs in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

