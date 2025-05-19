ENG
Fighters of 3rd SAB hit quad bike, ’loaf’, generator, and struck ammo depot, which went up in air. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry in trenches and open fields in the Kharkiv region. They also struck a quad bike, a ‘loaf’ (UAZ - ed.note) van, and a generator. In addition, they attacked an ammunition depot, which went up in the air along with enemy personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Watch more: Defense Forces destroy Russian BTR-MD "Rakushka" and BTS-4V armored recovery vehicle in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Russian Army (9845) liquidation (2692) 3rd SAB (339) Kharkivska region (914)
