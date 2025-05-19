Fighters of 3rd SAB hit quad bike, ’loaf’, generator, and struck ammo depot, which went up in air. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry in trenches and open fields in the Kharkiv region. They also struck a quad bike, a ‘loaf’ (UAZ - ed.note) van, and a generator. In addition, they attacked an ammunition depot, which went up in the air along with enemy personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

