One occupier "two hundred", two "three hundred": failed attempt by Russians to cross border with Ukraine in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used drones to stop a group of occupiers who were trying to cross the Ukrainian border in the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, one Russian was killed and two were wounded.

"Another attempt by three Muscovites to cross the Ukrainian border in the BPR area ended in a complete fiasco - they met the FPVs of 225 SAR. As a result of the hit, one died on the spot, and two more moved to the 300 category," the commentary to the video fragments of the battle reads.

Watch more: Road bridge destroyed over Vovcha River in Tyshanka, Belgorod region. VIDEO