One-legged occupier hops along path. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the moment when the occupier is stepping on what is likely to be an anti-personnel mine.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, the explosion blew off the Russian's foot. However, the occupier did not suffer life-threatening injuries. So, on one leg, he jumped up and down the path to his positions.
