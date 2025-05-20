Zelenskyy meets with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway: energy and enhanced cooperation discussed. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, who is on his first visit to Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a post on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

According to the President, the visit began with a tour of a rehabilitation center in Irpin, where Ukrainian servicemen are undergoing treatment. During the meeting, the parties discussed energy security and further strengthening of cooperation.

"We value Norway’s $450 million contribution to Ukraine’s energy security," the President emphasized.

Special attention was given to expanding cultural ties and Norwegian investment in the defense sector. Zelenskyy noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Norway holds considerable potential across all mentioned areas.

"I thank Norway and the Norwegian people for their continued support of Ukraine," the President concluded.

