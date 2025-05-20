Ukraine will not "surrender" its own territories and will not give in to Russia’s ultimatums, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not accept Russia's ultimatums to withdraw troops from its territory.

The head of state said this during a briefing with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"No one will withdraw our troops from our territories. This is my constitutional duty. It is the duty of our military to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Yes, there are territories that are temporarily occupied now because of the aggression of such a large country. This is understandable. But there will be no ultimatums, and no one will give up their land, their territories, their people, their homes," Zelenskyy stressed.

According to the president, if Russia sets conditions - to withdraw our troops from our own land - it means that it does not want a ceasefire and does not want the war to end, "because they clearly understand: Ukraine will not do it".

"If you ask questions in advance that you know the answer to - and it's not going to be positive - then you definitely don't want to have a result. Although what we just talked about with the President of the United States of America.

He believes that Russia is ready for negotiations and ready for compromises, etc. I don't remember all these details, but we will see," the Head of State added.

