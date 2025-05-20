Border guards destroyed shelter with Russians, two quad bikes and communications antenna in Kursk direction. VIDEO

In the Kursk direction, border guards from the Steel Border unit struck Russian forces. Over the past day, a shelter containing personnel was destroyed, along with a communications antenna and two quad bikes, one of which was carrying Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

