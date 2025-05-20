ENG
Enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS, "loaf" and dozen occupiers were taken out in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Operators of the Phoenix strike UAV company detected and destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system during combat sorties in the Donetsk region.

In addition, communications and command assets were taken out, along with a "loaf" (UAZ van - ed.note) and approximately ten Russian occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

