Enemy BM-21 Grad MLRS, "loaf" and dozen occupiers were taken out in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Operators of the Phoenix strike UAV company detected and destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system during combat sorties in the Donetsk region.
In addition, communications and command assets were taken out, along with a "loaf" (UAZ van - ed.note) and approximately ten Russian occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
