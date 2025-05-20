919 11
Since beginning of year, occupiers have lost 185,000 people, according to Syrskyi. VIDEO
Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian invaders have lost 185,000 people at the front in Ukraine.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
He noted that the Defence Forces continue to hit the enemy along the entire frontline.
"Each destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace. I thank the defenders for their effective combat work. The fight continues," said Syrskyi.
