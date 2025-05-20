1 771 0
Omega Wings unit destroys D-30 howitzer and eliminates enemy personnel at staging areas. VIDEO
FPV drone operators from the Omega Wings detachment continue to strike Russian equipment. This time, a precise hit destroyed a D-30 howitzer that the enemy had been using to shell Ukrainian Defense Forces positions.
In addition, the pilots of the strike UAVs eliminated enemy personnel at staging areas, Censor.NET reports.
