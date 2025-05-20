ENG
Omega Wings unit destroys D-30 howitzer and eliminates enemy personnel at staging areas. VIDEO

FPV drone operators from the Omega Wings detachment continue to strike Russian equipment. This time, a precise hit destroyed a D-30 howitzer that the enemy had been using to shell Ukrainian Defense Forces positions.

In addition, the pilots of the strike UAVs eliminated enemy personnel at staging areas, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed shelter with Russians, two quad bikes and communications antenna in Kursk direction. VIDEO

