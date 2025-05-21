After drone arrives, occupier lights cigarette from burning body of his comrade. VIDEO

A video was published online showing the arrival of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone to target two occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that one of the Russians survived, and the body of the other was engulfed in flames. The surviving occupier took out a cigarette and lit it from the fire on the body of his accomplice.

"After the arrival of the drone, the Russian occupier, without any remorse, lights the last cigarette from his burning comrade. Footage of the work of the 'Force of Freedom' battalion of the 4th 'Rubizh' Brigade of the National Guard," the author of the publication notes in the post.

