Russian reveals technical details of Ukrainian heavy drone that destroyed tank and demining vehicle: "When this thing hits, it’s going to f#ck you up". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the result of the combat work of a heavy Ukrainian drone operator.
According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian, the Ukrainian soldier managed to destroy a demining machine and a tank. Unfortunately, the drone itself was lost.
Warning: Strong language!
