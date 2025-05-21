ENG
Russian reveals technical details of Ukrainian heavy drone that destroyed tank and demining vehicle: "When this thing hits, it’s going to f#ck you up". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming the result of the combat work of a heavy Ukrainian drone operator.

According to Censor.NET, according to the Russian, the Ukrainian soldier managed to destroy a demining machine and a tank. Unfortunately, the drone itself was lost.

Warning: Strong language!

