Russian soldier is gesticulating aggressively upon seeing drone and is fatally struck in head by unmanned aerial vehicle. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated the occupier, who was gesticulating aggressively when he saw the drone, with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful performance was posted on social media. The recording shows that the UAV hit the Russian in the head.
