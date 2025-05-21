1 370 0
Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed several enemy vehicles and attacked Russian hideouts. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed several enemy vehicles and attacked Russian hideouts.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
