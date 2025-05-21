Border guards destroy 20 vehicles, 4 howitzers, 2 guns, and 6 Russian fuel and lubricants depots over past week. VIDEO

Drone strike operators from the Phoenix unit of the "Revenge" brigade, operating in the Kharkiv region, destroyed 20 Russian military vehicles over the past week, along with three 152 mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152 mm D-20 howitzer, two guns, and six depots storing fuel and lubricants.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

