Dovbush’s Hornets strike enemy weapons and transport used by enemy to support logistics. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, FPV drones struck Russian vehicles and military equipment.

Fighters of the "Dovbush’s Hornets" strike UAV unit from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush track and destroy enemy weapons and transport used to support the logistical operations of Russian forces, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy's hideouts, communication equipment, and command infrastructure were also hit by precise FPV drone strikes.

Watch more: National Guard troops detect two enemy hideouts, destroy inflatable boat, motorcycle, and eliminate group of occupiers. VIDEO