Defense forces intercept several enemy drones and disable communications equipment in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Shkval" unit of the Carpathian Detachment carried out strikes on enemy equipment, communications equipment, and personnel in the Luhansk region. In addition, the unit successfully intercepted several enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

