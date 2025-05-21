ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4170 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 563 4

Defense forces intercept several enemy drones and disable communications equipment in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Shkval" unit of the Carpathian Detachment carried out strikes on enemy equipment, communications equipment, and personnel in the Luhansk region. In addition, the unit successfully intercepted several enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards destroy 20 vehicles, 4 howitzers, 2 guns, and 6 Russian fuel and lubricants depots over past week. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9853) State Border Patrol (1252) elimination (5666)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 