5 821 9
Kamikaze drone hits Russian soldier in head while he walks alone across field. VIDEO
Fighters from the Drone Systems Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian tank, an artillery piece, a mortar, a UAZ van, and a civilian car. They also eliminated multiple Russian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password