ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4170 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
5 821 9

Kamikaze drone hits Russian soldier in head while he walks alone across field. VIDEO

Fighters from the Drone Systems Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian tank, an artillery piece, a mortar, a UAZ van, and a civilian car. They also eliminated multiple Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Defense forces intercept several enemy drones and disable communications equipment in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9853) liquidation (2699) 3rd SAB (339)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 