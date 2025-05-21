Aerial reconnaissance spots, artillery destroys 4 guns with ammunition on Lyman direction. VIDEO

On the Lyman direction, troops from the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi destroyed four guns along with their ammunition.

Aerial reconnaissance identified the positions, and artillery units carried out precise strikes, destroying two D-20 and two D-30 howitzers together with their ammo. These guns had been targeting Ukrainian positions, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the vigilance of our drone operators, the enemy failed to conceal the guns effectively. Accurate fire from our artillery turned them into scrap metal," the soldiers noted.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone hits Russian soldier in head while he walks alone across field. VIDEO