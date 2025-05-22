ENG
Detonation of Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS after being hit by several FPV drones in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the area of Zoria village, south of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces conducted targeted strikes on a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system. As a result of several FPV drones hitting the Russian equipment, it detonated and was completely destroyed.

The strikes were adjusted with the help of a German Vector reconnaissance drone, which ensured accurate targeting, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9861) elimination (5676) Donetsk region (4361) MRL (135) Pokrovskyy district (710) Zorya (5)
