’Revenge fiber optics’: 5th SAB launches major fundraiser for FPV drones. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) have announced a fundraiser for FPV drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"These aren’t just FPVs. These are fiber-optic drones — a technology that cannot be jammed.

They operate even under enemy electronic warfare. They hit targets with precision because they don’t rely on radio signals. In difficult combat conditions, they give us an edge," the defenders explained.

The goal is to raise 5 million hryvnias.

Details to help

Link to the bank jar: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/6TpPBQhF96

Card number: 5375-4112-2134-8720

