Volunteer Yusupova calls for help purchasing power stations and communications equipment for front. PHOTOS

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help with the purchase of drones, communications equipment and charging stations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces units fighting in the east.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The situation is critical in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Lyman sectors. The enemy is advancing, and very bloody battles are taking place. Our soldiers need urgent help:

Power stations and a Starlink terminal are urgently needed for the FPV drone crew of the Marine Corps — total cost: UAH 65,000.

The communications unit urgently requires an antenna (UAH 45,000) and a power station (UAH 45,700); the operational effectiveness of infantry and other units depends on this.

Assault troops are in critical need of a Mavic 3 Pro drone — UAH 80,000.

The artillery unit needs 2 power stations and 2 radios — the total is approximately UAH 75,000.

"We are sincerely asking for your help. Whether it’s 5, 20, or 100 hryvnias — every donation makes a huge difference. Lives of our defenders depend on it," the volunteer wrote.

Yusupova also reported on purchases made with previously raised funds:

"I paid for it and it has already been sent to the frontline: a generator - UAH 16500, a Mavic 3 pro drone - 1900 euros, charging stations - 80700 UAH, radios - 28100 UAH, external fixation devices - 125000 UAH, a large charging station - 81950 UAH, Starlink terminal- 33000 UAH, tablets - 10050 UAH, a small station and a radio - 50150 UAH."













Details for help:

Paypal - [email protected]

Private - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/6

Card number Banks 5375 4112 0025 4253