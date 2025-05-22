Unmanned Systems Forces hit three Russian air defence systems in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

In the Donetsk direction, operators from the "Charlie" unit of the 14th Separate UAV Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Chornyi Lis," detected and took out three Russian air defense systems, as well as a command and control vehicle belonging to a surface-to-air missile battalion.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Destroyed equipment includes:

Tor (unspecified modification) – intercept range up to 15 km

Buk-M3 (destroyed) – the most advanced variant of the system, with a range of up to 70 km

S-300 – designed to destroy aircraft and intercept cruise and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 200 km

As noted, enemy deploys air defense systems with different engagement ranges to build layered protection against Ukrainian aircraft, missiles, and UAVs along specific frontline sections.

"Disabling a command and control vehicle either paralyzes or significantly complicates the enemy’s ability to manage a SAM battalion, creating vulnerable zones in their airspace," the statement noted.