Enemy transport, 120mm mortar, occupiers and communication systems destroyed: Kalinoŭski Regiment fighters fight back against occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Kastus Kalinoŭski Regiment have destroyed enemy vehicles, a 120mm mortar, personnel, antennas, and communication equipment on the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, Belarusian volunteer fighters filmed fragments of their combat work using drone-mounted cameras.

"The Litvin FPV unit of the Kalinoŭski Regiment — a unit of Belarusians fighting for Ukraine — showcases the results of its operations on the Zaporizhzhia direction. Enemy vehicles, a 120mm mortar, personnel, antennas, and communication systems were taken out. Belarusians are here. We fight the occupiers together," the fighters commented.

