Enemy continues attempts to breach our defense, suffering heavy losses – Syrskyi. VIDEO

The enemy continues its attempts to breach our defensive lines, suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff.

Footage of enemy forces being destroyed has been released.

"I thank Ukrainian soldiers for their resilience and professional combat work. The fight goes on. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi noted.

