3rd SAB fighters destroy dozens of occupiers’ armored vehicles in Kharkiv region using drones donated by Kyiv community. VIDEO

Using drones provided by the Kyiv community, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed dozens of units of Russian heavy armored equipment in the Kharkiv region.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy lost dozens of tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and military trucks.

