66th Brigade artillery strike hits occupiers’ infantry concentration in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave carried out a strike on a concentration of enemy infantry in the Lyman direction.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, the enemy continues to advance in small groups on the Lyman axis and attempts to concentrate personnel in forested areas and settlements near the line of contact. As soon as such a concentration is detected, it is immediately targeted by Ukrainian artillery.

The video shows the combat work of the 1st battery of the self-propelled artillery battalion of the 66th Brigade.

