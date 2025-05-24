ENG
In Sumy region, border guards destroyed two dugouts and shelters from which enemy drones were launched in one day. VIDEO

In the Sumy region, FPV drones of the Steel Frontier border guards destroyed two dugouts and shelters from which enemy drones were launched in one day.

The corresponding video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

