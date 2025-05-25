1 672 3
National Police soldiers attacked enemy vehicles, dugouts, shelters with UAV pilots and assault groups. VIDEO
In the Sumy sector, the Vampires of the Khyzhak patrol police brigade destroyed enemy vehicles, dugouts, and hideouts with UAV pilots and assault teams.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the unit's Telegram channel.
