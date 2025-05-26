ENG
Occupier who got tangled up in barbed wire fence is on fire after drop from Ukrainian UAV.. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian drone hit an occupier with a munition that got tangled in a security net.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the Russian was engulfed in flames after drop.

"The soldiers of the Sumy Defense unit continue their tireless work to roast the Russian occupiers. Pokrovsk direction of the front, Donetsk region," the commentary to the publication reads.

