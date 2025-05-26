ENG
Russian explodes on anti-personnel mine while trying to capture Ukrainian drone that fell to ground. VIDEO

The occupier was killed when he tried to trophy a Ukrainian drone, which fell to the ground and did not explode.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that two Russians were running for the trophy. One of them was filming what was happening, running behind his accomplice. A moment later, an explosion is heard. Probably, one of the occupier stepped on an anti-personnel mine.

