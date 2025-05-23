Soldiers are watching destruction of vehicle with occupiers: "We’re coming-coming to Russian world. Hurrah! And hit mine, f#ck". VIDEO
A car with the occupiers hit a mine and flew into the air after the explosion.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Russians' "self-destruction" was posted on social media. Ukrainian soldiers were watching the destruction of the vehicles and the occupiers through a drone camera.
Warning: Strong language!
