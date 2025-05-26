1 148 1
Border guards hit Russian guns, drone launch sites, observation posts, and firing positions. VIDEO
Reconnaissance and strike teams of the "Hart" unit destroyed enemy vehicles, two artillery guns, and drone launch sites. Meanwhile, drone operators and mortar teams from the "Falcon" unit targeted Russian observation posts and firing positions in the Vovchansk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
