Defense Forces strike Russians hiding in buildings, destroy concealed towed artillery position and boat. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, operating in the Kherson direction, struck Russian invaders who were hiding in buildings, also detected and destroyed a concealed towed artillery position and a boat carrying enemy personnel.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

