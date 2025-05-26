On the frontline, during another failed enemy assault, two Russian motorcyclists attempting a rapid breakthrough through Ukraine’s Defense Forces fortified defensive line were eliminated.

According to the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, the enemy mounted a "banzai-style" attack on motorcycles, likely aiming to rapidly overcome minefields and engineering obstacles. However, the attempt ended tragically for the occupiers: our reconnaissance drone quickly detected their movement and delivered a precision strike. The motorcyclists were hit, became entangled in the defenses, and—while trying to flee—were killed in land mine blast, Censor.NET reports.

"The remaining riders tried to revert to their original plan. That also failed—they were burned out after a nighttime run by ‘Baba Yaga,’" the soldiers added

Watch more: Navy sailors strike three Russian EW stations and capture spectacular detonation of ammunition. VIDEO