Navy sailors strike three Russian EW stations and capture spectacular detonation of ammunition. VIDEO

Navy sailors of a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine accurately struck enemy equipment and successfully targeted three Russian electronic warfare stations.

The soldiers filmed the bright detonation of the ammunition, Censor.NET reports.

Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed vehicle, gun and eliminated enemy infantry in Kramatorsk direction.

