Navy sailors strike three Russian EW stations and capture spectacular detonation of ammunition. VIDEO
Navy sailors of a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine accurately struck enemy equipment and successfully targeted three Russian electronic warfare stations.
The soldiers filmed the bright detonation of the ammunition, Censor.NET reports.
